Mugshots : Madison County : 11/20/20 – 11/23/20

1/28 Tamera Newson Criminal trespassing

2/28 Aaron Garner Simple domestic assault

3/28 Alice Hall Schedule V drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/28 Andrew Massa Aggravated assault

5/28 Clyde Nichols Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest



6/28 Colton Forrest Simple domestic assault, vandalism

7/28 Cordarius Robertson Violation of probation

8/28 Destyon Brown Schedule I drug violations

9/28 Deterrio Avent Simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary

10/28 Elizabeth Hodgkins Failure to appear



11/28 Eugene Wilson Violation of community corrections

12/28 Gregory Bodkins Driving under the influence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

13/28 Jacarious Jones Theft under $1,000

14/28 Jerry Hughes Shoplifting - theft of property

15/28 Jessie Cook Stalking



16/28 Kelsea Williams Violation of probation

17/28 Kimberly Taylor Failure to appear

18/28 Michael Eaton Theft over $10,000

19/28 Michael Measley Simple domestic assault, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

20/28 Michael Turner Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/28 Nathaniel Blakeley Simple domestic assault

22/28 Samuel Nesbitt DUI

23/28 Tanequi Bruce Disorderly conduct

24/28 Terrequos Simmons Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections

25/28 Tony Wiley Driving on revoked/suspended license



26/28 Tyler Fuller Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest

27/28 Victoria Garrison Violation of probation

28/28 Zachary Wilcox Simple domestic assault

























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/20/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/23/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.