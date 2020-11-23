Sunny And Chilly

Weather Update: Monday, November 23 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. This morning started off very cold, frosty and foggy! A freezing fog advisory will expire at 8:00 AM CST. The rest of the day will be mainly quiet with high temps struggling through the lower 50s to around 55°F this afternoon. High pressure will dominate the scene through early Tuesday. That will keep skies mainly clear through this afternoon. Though with it being a polar continental high pressure, the northwest wind will have a chill to it. Even at the warmest point of the day, it won’t feel like it with the breeze between 5-10 mph.