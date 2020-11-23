TDOT to halt lane closures for Thanksgiving holiday

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced they will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a release, all construction-related lane closures will be stopped beginning 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 25 through 6 a.m. on Monday, November 30.

“Thanksgiving is typically the most traveled holiday of the year,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “Halting road work during this time will provide maximum capacity on our highways and help alleviate congestion, especially during the predicted peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday.”

Though most lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may still be on site in some construction zones, and some long-term lane closures will also remain in place for motorists’ safety.

TDOT reminds travelers that you can find the latest construction activity at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic, and travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.