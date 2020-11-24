345,854 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,374 deaths, 2,116 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 345,854 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, November 24. In addition, 4,374 people have died and 2,116 are currently hospitalized. Another 303,234 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 26,492 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 356 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The Tennessee Department of Health says a lower number of tests were processed overnight due to a system issue, and the department anticipates the bulk of those tests to be included in daily counts over the next few days.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,744

Bedford County – 2,564

Benton County – 764

Bledsoe County – 1,139

Blount County – 5,180

Bradley County – 4,845

Campbell County – 1,483

Cannon County – 713

Carroll County – 1,644

Carter County — 2,550

Cheatham County – 1,494

Chester County – 994

Claiborne County – 753

Clay County – 528

Cocke County – 1,555

Coffee County – 2,639

Crockett County — 1,110

Cumberland County – 2,435

Davidson County – 40,834

Decatur County – 916

DeKalb County – 1,091

Dickson County – 2,742

Dyer County – 3,093

Fayette County – 2,148

Fentress County – 1,171

Franklin County – 1,942

Gibson County – 3,026

Giles County – 1,360

Grainger County – 929

Greene County – 2,878

Grundy County – 742

Hamblen County – 3,322

Hamilton County – 15,944

Hancock County – 147

Hardeman County — 2,209

Hardin County – 1,726

Hawkins County – 1,823

Haywood County — 1,595

Henderson County — 1,785

Henry County — 1,450

Hickman County – 1,120

Houston County – 576

Humphreys County – 661

Jackson County – 664

Jefferson County – 2,164

Johnson County – 1,376

Knox County – 17,686

Lake County – 1,152

Lauderdale County – 2,003

Lawrence County – 2,515

Lewis County — 719

Lincoln County – 1,471

Loudon County – 2,185

Macon County – 1,770

Madison County – 5,112

Marion County – 1,040

Marshall County – 1,658

Maury County – 5,566

McMinn County – 2,347

McNairy County — 1,375

Meigs County – 461

Monroe County – 2,000

Montgomery County – 6,235

Moore County — 370

Morgan County — 679

Obion County — 2,528

Overton County – 1,508

Perry County – 461

Pickett County — 367

Polk County – 637

Putnam County – 5,737

Rhea County – 1,567

Roane County – 2,206

Robertson County – 3,577

Rutherford County – 16,918

Scott County – 966

Sequatchie County – 501

Sevier County – 4,691

Shelby County – 45,850

Smith County – 1,384

Stewart County — 569

Sullivan County — 6,124

Sumner County – 9,163

Tipton County – 3,491

Trousdale County – 1,897

Unicoi County – 791

Union County — 694

Van Buren County – 342

Warren County – 2,271

Washington County – 5,609

Wayne County – 1,812

Weakley County — 2,080

White County – 1,674

Williamson County – 10,681

Wilson County – 7,050

Out of state – 6,866

Pending – 4,930

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 409

Asian – 2,893

Black or African-American – 50,876

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 227

Other/Multiracial – 34,412

White – 197,597

Pending – 59,440

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 220,481

Hispanic or Latino – 31,116

Pending – 94,257

Gender:

Female – 181,173

Male – 162,067

Pending – 2,614

