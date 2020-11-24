4 additional COVID-19 deaths, 50 new cases confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed four additional deaths due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department says those patients are:

a 57-year-old woman, who died Nov. 21

a 74-year-old woman, who died Nov. 22

a 48-year-old man, who died Nov. 23

a 96-year-old man, who died Nov. 23

The health department has also confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,398.

Those patients range in age from 3-months-old to 81-years-old.

There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,243 (60.1%)

38301: 1,537 (28.5%)

38356: 81 (1.5%)

38391: 56 (1%)

38366: 105 (2%)

38343: 51 (0.9%)

38313: 121 (2.2%)

38392: 38 (0.7%)

38355: 17 (0.3%)

38362: 59 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.2%)

38308: 12 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

Unknown: 60 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,406 (26%)

White: 2,184 (40.5%)

Asian: 17 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 117 (2.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 93 (1.7%)

Unspecified: 1,581 (29.3%)

Gender:

Female: 3,000 (55.6%)

Male: 2,358 (43.7%)

Unknown: 40 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 4,315 (80%)

Not recovered: 294 (5.4%)

Better: 363 (6.7%)

Unknown: 326 (6%)

Deaths: 100 (1.9%)

Age: