4 additional COVID-19 deaths, 50 new cases confirmed in Madison Co.

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed four additional deaths due to complications from COVID-19.

Coronavirus

The health department says those patients are:

  • a 57-year-old woman, who died Nov. 21
  • a 74-year-old woman, who died Nov. 22
  • a 48-year-old man, who died Nov. 23
  • a 96-year-old man, who died Nov. 23

The health department has also confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,398.

Those patients range in age from 3-months-old to 81-years-old.

There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 3,243 (60.1%)
  • 38301: 1,537 (28.5%)
  • 38356: 81 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 56 (1%)
  • 38366: 105 (2%)
  • 38343: 51 (0.9%)
  • 38313: 121 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 38 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 17 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 59 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 9 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 12 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 60 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,406 (26%)
  • White: 2,184 (40.5%)
  • Asian: 17 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 117 (2.2%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 93 (1.7%)
  • Unspecified: 1,581 (29.3%)

Gender:

  • Female: 3,000 (55.6%)
  • Male: 2,358 (43.7%)
  • Unknown: 40 (0.7%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 4,315 (80%)
  • Not recovered: 294 (5.4%)
  • Better: 363 (6.7%)
  • Unknown: 326 (6%)
  • Deaths: 100 (1.9%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 261 (4.9%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 670 (12.4%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 935 (17.3%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 795 (14.7%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 768 (14.2%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 778 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 589 (10.9%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 323 (6%)
  • 80+: 229 (4.3%)
  • Unknown: 50 (0.9%)
