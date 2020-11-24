4 additional COVID-19 deaths, 50 new cases confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed four additional deaths due to complications from COVID-19.
The health department says those patients are:
- a 57-year-old woman, who died Nov. 21
- a 74-year-old woman, who died Nov. 22
- a 48-year-old man, who died Nov. 23
- a 96-year-old man, who died Nov. 23
The health department has also confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,398.
Those patients range in age from 3-months-old to 81-years-old.
There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,243 (60.1%)
- 38301: 1,537 (28.5%)
- 38356: 81 (1.5%)
- 38391: 56 (1%)
- 38366: 105 (2%)
- 38343: 51 (0.9%)
- 38313: 121 (2.2%)
- 38392: 38 (0.7%)
- 38355: 17 (0.3%)
- 38362: 59 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 9 (0.2%)
- 38308: 12 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 60 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,406 (26%)
- White: 2,184 (40.5%)
- Asian: 17 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 117 (2.2%)
- Other/Multiracial: 93 (1.7%)
- Unspecified: 1,581 (29.3%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,000 (55.6%)
- Male: 2,358 (43.7%)
- Unknown: 40 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 4,315 (80%)
- Not recovered: 294 (5.4%)
- Better: 363 (6.7%)
- Unknown: 326 (6%)
- Deaths: 100 (1.9%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 261 (4.9%)
- 11 – 20 years: 670 (12.4%)
- 21 – 30 years: 935 (17.3%)
- 31 – 40 years: 795 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 768 (14.2%)
- 51 – 60 years: 778 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 589 (10.9%)
- 71 – 80 years: 323 (6%)
- 80+: 229 (4.3%)
- Unknown: 50 (0.9%)