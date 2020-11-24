Brownsville restaurant to close after 10 years due to pandemic losses

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — After 10 years of serving people in the Brownsville community, Mindfield Grill is closing its doors Wednesday.

“We are closing due to the decrease in our sales this year that were brought about from the pandemic,” said owner Elise Clinton.

Clinton says the restaurants sales are down $130,000 for this year. She says it’s just too much to be able to keep going during the pandemic, especially after the recent passing of her husband.

“It’s just hard,” Clinton said. “You put your whole life into something for ten years and then, just like that, you’ve got to go, you’ve got to close.”

For the employees at Mindfield Grill, the news was devastating. They say what they’ll miss most is working in such a fun environment.

“We laugh and we joke and we just have such an amazing time with each other, and that is what I’m going to miss every single day with them,” said manager Brandie Brown.

Brown says for the customers in town, the closure is hard for them to accept.

“We’re the heart and we bring in a lot of people from out of the county, and a lot of our customers have stated that they are going to miss us all, not just the restaurant, but us. Our work family,” Brown said.

Clinton says what hurts her the most is seeing her employees go jobless, and says it’s already hard enough to find a job right now during the pandemic.

The restaurant will officially close its doors after lunch on Wednesday.