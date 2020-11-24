Dyer issues boil water alert

DYER, Tenn. — The City of Dyer has issued a boil water notice for customers until further notice.

The notice is due to a system-wide loss of pressure on Monday.

The notice posted on the city’s website says there is no indication that there has been any contamination, and the boil water notice is a precaution.

The notice says Dyer Water Customers are advised to boil water prior to drinking it or using it for food preparation.

The water should be strained through a clean cloth to remove sediment or floating materials, and the water should be heated to a rolling boil for a minute.

If you have questions, call Dyer City Hall at (731) 692-3767.