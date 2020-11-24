Gov. Lee announces bill for Tennessee National Guard benefits
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced the first bill of the legislative package for the 2021 General Assembly.
The Reemployment Act from the Department of Military is expected to provide reemployment protections for Tennessee National Guard service members on state active duty, according to a news release.
The Reemployment Act is expected to provide the following, according to the release:
- Amend Tennessee law to provide reemployment protections for service members who are called to state active duty.
- Close the benefits gap by providing state active duty benefits more closely aligned to those provided while in federal status.
- Keep the Tennessee National Guard competitive in recruiting talent that might serve a neighboring state National Guard that does provide protection.