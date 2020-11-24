Governor Bill Lee addresses COVID-19 as we approach the holidays and a vaccine

JACKSON, Tenn.– Governor Bill Lee held his COVID-19 news briefing to discuss Tennessee’s current strategy to tackle Coronavirus as we approach the holidays.

After a 2 and a half percent increase in hospitalized patients in the past month and with hospitals nearing capacity, Governor Lee emphasized how expanded testing, wearing a mask, and social distancing is critical.

“If you want to do your part to help join others Tennesseans to help mitigate the spread of this please join with us and wear a mask,” Lee says.

As we near the holidays, the Governor is advising Tennesseans to be vigilant everyday and avoid gatherings if possible.

Dr. Wendy Long addressed how the soon-to-be released vaccine will hopefully be a transition into normalcy and will be distributed based on supply.

“It’s looking more and more likely that our celebrations will be back to normal next year. Let’s take those extra precautions this year so there are no empty chairs at the table when we gather next,” Dr. Long says.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says the state plans to release 80,000 to 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1, which could be around December 15th.

“We want to assure you we are 100 percent prepared to receive and immediately distribute the vaccine as soon as we have it in hand,” said Dr. Piercey.

The distribution and phase transitions will depend on how fast the next supply is able to be delivered.

“We are putting a ton of effort forth to make sure we get it to you fast and as safely as possible and we will continue to update you as we get new information,” Dr. Piercey says.

To find more information on the vaccine, click here.