JMCSS committee decides no new changes for policies in place

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System’s policy committee met Tuesday morning to discuss policies for the current school year.

JMCSS school board leaders meet monthly to review policies and decide whether they need updating.

As a whole, the group decided there will be no new changes or updates for the current policies in place.

The pandemic has made each meeting different, leaving leaders not knowing what or when the next change will be, and they are continuing to play it by ear.