Mobley signs with North Alabama cross country

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Tuesday afternoon, one member of the Lexington cross country team signed her official college letter. Next year, Laura Mobley will be taking her talents south of the state of Tennessee and will be joining the cross country program at the University of North Alabama.

This past season for Lexington, Mobley qualified for the TSSAA state meet and improved her personal time by four minutes.

“I just knew that all of those hours spent after practice, between seasons, and over the summer by myself, it just all paid off,” said Mobley. “It was something that I knew I had worked for.”