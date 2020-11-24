Mugshots : Madison County : 11/23/20 – 11/24/20 November 24, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8GARRISON, VICTORIA Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8BOYKIN, WAYNE Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8DEBERRY, JOSHUA Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8DYE, JOSEPH Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8ELLISON, LASHANDRA Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8GREENE, SABRINA Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8JONES, CEDRIC Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8SIKES, SAMUEL Return for court Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/23/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/24/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest