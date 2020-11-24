Sixth former correctional officer pleads guilty after inmate assaulted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sixth former Tennessee Department of Correction employee has pleaded guilty to charges related to the assault of an inmate at Northwest Correctional Complex last year.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant, 29-year-old Cpl. Tommy Morris pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to cover up the assault and encouraging others to provide false information.

The release says Morris admitted with his guilty plea that he and other correctional officers entered an inmate’s cell in the mental health unit at Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville in February 2019, and that Morris stood by as an officer covered the surveillance camera while three other officers punched the inmate in retaliation for spitting earlier.

The release says after leaving the cell, Morris suggested the other officers should claim the inmate injured himself while on suicide watch.

Morris is also accused of failing to file a report, fill out paperwork or instruct any other officers to take those steps in reporting the incident, the release says.

Former officers Nathaniel Griffin, Tanner Penwell, Carl Spurlin Jr., Cadie McAlister and Jonathan York have also pleaded guilty to charges related to the same incident.

The maximum penalty for the conspiracy is five years, and the maximum sentence for the obstruction offense is 20 years, according to the release.