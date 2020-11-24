Strong Winds Expected with Scattered Storms on Wednesday

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Tuesday, November 24th

A Wind Advisory goes into effect tonight at 10 p.m. and lasts through noon tomorrow. Be aware that winds could cause isolated power outages overnight, so have your devices charged when you go to bed tonight! Heavy showers and thunderstorms developing in western Arkansas right now are forecast to arrive in West Tennessee later tonight and continue tomorrow with a small risk for severe weather. It’s our first threat for strong storms in a month, and it’s happening on a day when there’s typically a lot of movement to prepare for Thanksgiving, so pay close attention to this forecast!

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to arrive in West Tennessee well after sunset tonight and are expected to continue through early Wednesday morning. The risk for severe weather overnight is very low but there is a possibility for heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 50s by sunrise. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are! It will likely come in handy on Wednesday when showers and thunderstorms return.



Showers and thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday morning and into the afternoon with a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. Strong wind gusts are our main concern, especially in the morning, as they may result in some isolated power outages from reaching peak speeds of 40 to 50 miles per hour. Rain and wind will taper off during the afternoon after we reach highs in the upper 60s. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

