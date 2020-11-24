Sunny And Warmer Today

Weather Update: Tuesday, November 24 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off once again rather chilly. Not quite as cold as yesterday though. There is a layer of clouds aloft that will gradually increase as moisture deepens through the day. I do think we see a good deal of sunshine through the daytime hours though which will allow temps to warm into the low to mid 60s. That will be aided by a southerly flow as heights increase in response to the upper trough dropping out of the Rockies and into the southern Plains this morning. Here at the surface the weather will remain dominated by the broad anticyclonic flow of high pressure located around the western end of North Carolina. It will keep things dry through the rest of today, but slowly lose its grip here locally.



