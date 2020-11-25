347,972 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,466 deaths, 2,183 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 347,972 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, November 25. In addition, 4,466 people have died and 2,183 are currently hospitalized. Another 308,566 have either recovered or are inactive.
The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 27,089 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 367 COVID-19-probable deaths.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 2,765
- Bedford County – 2,595
- Benton County – 772
- Bledsoe County – 1,144
- Blount County – 5,258
- Bradley County – 4,932
- Campbell County – 1,500
- Cannon County – 718
- Carroll County – 1,655
- Carter County — 2,593
- Cheatham County – 1,508
- Chester County – 1,000
- Claiborne County – 777
- Clay County – 533
- Cocke County – 1,561
- Coffee County – 2,681
- Crockett County — 1,122
- Cumberland County – 2,453
- Davidson County – 40,984
- Decatur County – 924
- DeKalb County – 1,099
- Dickson County – 2,763
- Dyer County – 3,123
- Fayette County – 2,160
- Fentress County – 1,181
- Franklin County – 1,961
- Gibson County – 3,083
- Giles County – 1,385
- Grainger County – 939
- Greene County – 2,903
- Grundy County – 749
- Hamblen County – 3,360
- Hamilton County – 16,137
- Hancock County – 150
- Hardeman County — 2,218
- Hardin County – 1,734
- Hawkins County – 1,847
- Haywood County — 1,600
- Henderson County — 1,794
- Henry County — 1,463
- Hickman County – 1,130
- Houston County – 579
- Humphreys County – 668
- Jackson County – 669
- Jefferson County – 2,190
- Johnson County – 1,396
- Knox County – 17,878
- Lake County – 1,154
- Lauderdale County – 2,007
- Lawrence County – 2,535
- Lewis County — 727
- Lincoln County – 1,494
- Loudon County – 2,207
- Macon County – 1,777
- Madison County – 5,164
- Marion County – 1,054
- Marshall County – 1,667
- Maury County – 5,602
- McMinn County – 2,358
- McNairy County — 1,381
- Meigs County – 460
- Monroe County – 2,039
- Montgomery County – 6,271
- Moore County — 377
- Morgan County — 688
- Obion County — 2,554
- Overton County – 1,512
- Perry County – 465
- Pickett County — 376
- Polk County – 641
- Putnam County – 5,752
- Rhea County – 1,583
- Roane County – 2,238
- Robertson County – 3,604
- Rutherford County – 17,025
- Scott County – 996
- Sequatchie County – 502
- Sevier County – 4,712
- Shelby County – 46,176
- Smith County – 1,394
- Stewart County — 572
- Sullivan County — 6,188
- Sumner County – 9,248
- Tipton County – 3,537
- Trousdale County – 1,900
- Unicoi County – 810
- Union County — 700
- Van Buren County – 346
- Warren County – 2,278
- Washington County – 5,667
- Wayne County – 1,816
- Weakley County — 2,096
- White County – 1,686
- Williamson County – 10,779
- Wilson County – 7,084
- Out of state – 6,802
- Pending – 4,337
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.
Race:
- American Indian or Alaska Native – 413
- Asian – 2,904
- Black or African-American – 51,068
- Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 228
- Other/Multiracial – 34,449
- White – 198,886
- Pending – 60,024
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 221,677
- Hispanic or Latino – 31,167
- Pending – 95,128
Gender:
- Female – 182,348
- Male – 163,032
- Pending – 2,592
Clusters:
- Number of facilities with one or more cases of COVID-19 (resident or staff) in the past 28 days – 315
- Total number of COVID-positive residents – 5,652
- Total number of resident deaths – 643
- Total number of COVID-positive staff – 4,711
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.