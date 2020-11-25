347,972 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,466 deaths, 2,183 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 347,972 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, November 25. In addition, 4,466 people have died and 2,183 are currently hospitalized. Another 308,566 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 27,089 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 367 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,765

Bedford County – 2,595

Benton County – 772

Bledsoe County – 1,144

Blount County – 5,258

Bradley County – 4,932

Campbell County – 1,500

Cannon County – 718

Carroll County – 1,655

Carter County — 2,593

Cheatham County – 1,508

Chester County – 1,000

Claiborne County – 777

Clay County – 533

Cocke County – 1,561

Coffee County – 2,681

Crockett County — 1,122

Cumberland County – 2,453

Davidson County – 40,984

Decatur County – 924

DeKalb County – 1,099

Dickson County – 2,763

Dyer County – 3,123

Fayette County – 2,160

Fentress County – 1,181

Franklin County – 1,961

Gibson County – 3,083

Giles County – 1,385

Grainger County – 939

Greene County – 2,903

Grundy County – 749

Hamblen County – 3,360

Hamilton County – 16,137

Hancock County – 150

Hardeman County — 2,218

Hardin County – 1,734

Hawkins County – 1,847

Haywood County — 1,600

Henderson County — 1,794

Henry County — 1,463

Hickman County – 1,130

Houston County – 579

Humphreys County – 668

Jackson County – 669

Jefferson County – 2,190

Johnson County – 1,396

Knox County – 17,878

Lake County – 1,154

Lauderdale County – 2,007

Lawrence County – 2,535

Lewis County — 727

Lincoln County – 1,494

Loudon County – 2,207

Macon County – 1,777

Madison County – 5,164

Marion County – 1,054

Marshall County – 1,667

Maury County – 5,602

McMinn County – 2,358

McNairy County — 1,381

Meigs County – 460

Monroe County – 2,039

Montgomery County – 6,271

Moore County — 377

Morgan County — 688

Obion County — 2,554

Overton County – 1,512

Perry County – 465

Pickett County — 376

Polk County – 641

Putnam County – 5,752

Rhea County – 1,583

Roane County – 2,238

Robertson County – 3,604

Rutherford County – 17,025

Scott County – 996

Sequatchie County – 502

Sevier County – 4,712

Shelby County – 46,176

Smith County – 1,394

Stewart County — 572

Sullivan County — 6,188

Sumner County – 9,248

Tipton County – 3,537

Trousdale County – 1,900

Unicoi County – 810

Union County — 700

Van Buren County – 346

Warren County – 2,278

Washington County – 5,667

Wayne County – 1,816

Weakley County — 2,096

White County – 1,686

Williamson County – 10,779

Wilson County – 7,084

Out of state – 6,802

Pending – 4,337

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 413

Asian – 2,904

Black or African-American – 51,068

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 228

Other/Multiracial – 34,449

White – 198,886

Pending – 60,024

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 221,677

Hispanic or Latino – 31,167

Pending – 95,128

Gender:

Female – 182,348

Male – 163,032

Pending – 2,592

Clusters:

Number of facilities with one or more cases of COVID-19 (resident or staff) in the past 28 days – 315

Total number of COVID-positive residents – 5,652

Total number of resident deaths – 643

Total number of COVID-positive staff – 4,711

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.