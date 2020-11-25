91 new cases of COVID-19, additional death confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional 91 cases of COVID-19.

The health department says there are now a total of 5,489 Madison County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those new patients range in age from 5-months-old to 80-years-old.

The health department also confirmed a 77-year-old man died Tuesday due to complications of COVID-19.

Health department regional director Kim Tedford says there are currently about 1,008 active cases of COVID-19.

Tedford says, since Nov. 1, there have been 1,425 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County.

There are currently 17 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

Tedford says Madison County currently has a 15.8 percent positivity rate, which is the highest the health department has reported throughout the pandemic.

Amy Garner, chief compliance and communications officer for West Tennessee Healthcare, says there are currently 97 COVID-19 positive patients at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Garner says of those 97, 26 are in the ICU and 16 are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,299 (60.1%)

38301: 1,562 (28.5%)

38356: 82 (1.5%)

38391: 56 (1%)

38366: 108 (2%)

38343: 51 (0.9%)

38313: 123 (2.2%)

38392: 38 (0.7%)

38355: 17 (0.3%)

38362: 60 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.2%)

38308: 12 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

Unknown: 63 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,423 (25.9%)

White: 2,232 (40.7%)

Asian: 17 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 117 (2.1%)

Other/Multiracial: 93 (1.7%)

Unspecified: 1,607 (29.3%)

Gender:

Female: 3,046 (55.5%)

Male: 2,399 (43.7%)

Unknown: 44 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 4,381 (79.8%)

Not recovered: 316 (5.8%)

Better: 351 (6.4%)

Unknown: 340 (6.2%)

Deaths: 101 (1.8%)

Age: