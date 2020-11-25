Cloudy Start for Some Spots on Thanksgiving

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, November 25th

Generally, rainfall totals from this morning’s heavy showers were less than one inch across West Tennessee and so far, most wind gusts have been between 30 and 40 miles per hour. We’ll be getting calmer and colder weather over the next few days including for Thanksgiving which may start with fog in some areas. Another cold front will come through West Tennessee on Sunday which is when we’re watching for our next chance for rain and maybe even a wintry mix!

TONIGHT

Gusty winds will gradually get calmer later tonight under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s by sunrise with patchy fog, low clouds, or even mist possible in parts of West Tennessee early in the day on Thanksgiving. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are! The app travels wherever you do this holiday season!



Skies will start cloudy in some spots on Thanksgiving Day but should reveal more sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the upper 50s with light winds. Cloud cover returns tomorrow night but our next best chance for rain won’t return until Sunday, and when it does, it could get cold quickly. We’ll be watching a potential for a wintry mix from Sunday night into Monday! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

