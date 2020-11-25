Five indicted in August shooting in Fayette County

1/5 Tomarcus Baskerville

2/5 Martivus Baskerville

3/5 Montaveen Taylor

4/5 Courtland Springfield

5/5 Thomas Smith Jr.









FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Five people have been indicted following a shooting at a Fayette County party in August.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 19-year-old Tavaris Lewis was shot and killed at the party, and four others were injured.

Agents determined that Martivus Baskerville, Tomarcus Baskerville, Montaveen Taylor, Courtland Springfield, and Thomas Smith Jr. were involved in the shooting, according to a news release.

The release says Martivus Baskerville, 26, Tomarcus Baskerville, 32, Taylor, 20, and Springfield, 28, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder with bodily injury, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, four counts of conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder, and four counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Martivus Baskerville was also indicted on an additional count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the release.

Smith, 21, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder with bodily injury, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and four counts of conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder.

Martivus Baskerville, Tomarcus Baskerville, and Taylor were arrested on Aug. 24 and have been in custody since their arrest.

Springfield and Smith were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Fayette County Jail, according to the release. Their bonds are set at $500,000 each.