Gov. Lee, first lady announce upcoming holiday events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee are sharing what events Tennesseans can expect for the holidays.

A news release from the Governor’s Office says the annual Christmas at the Capitol will be Monday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. This event will have a handbell choir and tree lighting ceremony, according to the release.

The release says a Tennessee Residence holiday virtual tour, showing off decor from the executive residence, will also be live in the coming weeks on Maria Lee’s website and social media.

The release says that the Lees will also be sharing how Tennesseans can help others during the holidays, with virtual food drives and the free Purposity app.

The app can help people meet the needs of students and families, according to the release.