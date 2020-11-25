Hardin Co. Animals Services takes in 18 unwanted dogs in one day

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The holiday season is here, and it’s a time many people think about giving or receiving a pet.

It’s also a time of year many of those animals will end up at local shelters.

A Facebook post says a total of 18 dogs were taken into the Hardin County Animals Services on Monday.

“It’s that time of year around the holiday where people start dumping animals out in the woods or getting rid of them,” said Christopher Sikes, Director of Hardin County Animals Services. “Then we have people who want to have room for the new Christmas puppy or kitten coming up.”

Sikes says their center received calls of injured and stray dogs on the loose. He says one of the reasons some people give up their dogs is financial hardship.

“[They] can’t afford with their animals because of the coronavirus. They are having to relocate or move or losing their house and a lot of renters don’t allow animals,” Sikes said.

One dog was found with a zip tie wrapped so tightly around his neck, it created a large gash. Sikes says if you decide to get a pet, it comes with a commitment.

“[It’s] just like a child would be, you can’t just get something, when the new wears off, get rid of it. These animals depend on humans and we are the voice for them. They have to be fed, they have to be taken care of,” Sikes said.

Sikes says if you live in Hardin County and have a pet, there is help available. You can contact the Hardin County Animal Services at (731) 925-3303.