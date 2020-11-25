JMCSS awarded $40,000 grant for STEM education

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System has been awarded a grant by the governor’s Future Workforce Initiative.

A news release from JMCSS says the grant of $40,000 will help fund STEM education at the middle school level at several schools, including:

North Parkway Middle

Northeast Middle

West Bemis Middle

Jackson Career and Technology Elementary School

The release says that each school will receive $10,000 for STEM education.

“Jackson-Madison County is excited to receive the Middle School STEM Grant Award because it will allow our students to explore and solve real-world problems,” said JMCSS CTE Director Dr. Nathan Lewis.

JMCSS leaders say they will align courses from the middle school to high school. The release also says they will provide career guidance for students and expand partnerships with local industries.

“This grant award will allow our students to learn about the world of STEM through the use of a 3-D printer, robotics kit, medical exploration equipment and hydroponics systems,” Lewis said.

Lewis says that teachers will be trained to bring STEM lessons into the classroom and that they will prepare students as they use the new equipment.