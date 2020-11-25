Last minute Thanksgiving shopping prep

JACKSON, Tenn. — One theme of 2020 has been empty shelves. Grocery stores, discount stores, even Mom and Pop stores are struggling to keep their shelves stocked with necessary goods.

Wednesday morning, we shopped around Jackson to see if there was any shortage in supplies due to last minute Thanksgiving preparations.

If you’re a real procrastinator, don’t worry. You still have options, like turkey, still available in stores.

In fact, every store we went to — Food Giant, Kroger and Walmart — had all the necessities for Thanksgiving, including all types of meats, vegetables, canned foods and more.

According to a survey commissioned by LG Electronics, the average American does their Thanksgiving shopping and prep around four days before the holiday, but with coronavirus restrictions and warnings still in place, plenty of families are just buying for themselves.

That means there’s more to go around.

If you want to skip a step, places like Food Giant are offering holiday meal sets to help ease the burden.

One final reminder: frozen turkeys can take days to thaw, so your best bet now is to buy a smaller one and use the “cold water thaw” method.