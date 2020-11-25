Local florist uplifts seniors on Thanksgiving Day

PARIS, Tenn. — A florist in Henry County is making a special gesture to seniors in the community during the holidays.

Jack Jones Flowers & Gifts, located in Paris, will be delivering floral arrangements to residents at local assisted living facilities on Thanksgiving Day.

“They can’t have any visitors, and so we just thought it would be nice if we could get the community support to get behind us, that we could offer a table arrangement so they’d each have one in their rooms,” said owner Cathy Robbins.

The gift shop put out a call for donors via their Facebook page earlier this month. For just $15, participants were able to sponsor a small vase of flowers to be delivered, along with an optional personalized message.

Robbins says that while the shop’s cheapest arrangements typically start out at around $30, covering the additional costs is worth bringing smiles to their seniors.

Robbins says they received around 150 orders, and the response from donors has been overwhelmingly positive.

“They’re so excited that we’re doing it, just blessing them, and loving on people. Loving others,” Robbins said.

Robbins says donors are hopeful that the shop decides to do it all again for Christmas.