Local nonprofits prepare for Giving Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A day of giving back is almost here.

Ninety nonprofits are coming together for “Giving Tuesday 731.”

It’s the largest international giving day of the year for organizations. It’s also a way for communities to give back to nonprofits.

This day is so crucial for the nonprofit world, and it’s the day they receive the majority of their funding. This year, United Way of West Tennessee has a goal of $150,000 to $300,000.

“It’s really amazing to see that many nonprofits come together for one fundraiser, and so our tagline is ‘Standing together. Serving together,'” said United Way President and CEO Matthew Marshall. “And so that’s really what this is all about, especially during this season with the pandemic and everything else that has happened. It’s so important to see as many people come together.”

If you would like to donate for Giving Tuesday, you can find a list of organizations on the Giving Tuesday 731 website.