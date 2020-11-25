Mugshots : Madison County : 11/24/20 – 11/25/20 November 25, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/14Andre Dowell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Charles Porter Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Adams Sanders Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Andrew Sermons Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Cottrell Kinney Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Harley Myrick Evading arrest, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Jeffery Clark Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Joshua Beard Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Kamesha Wilson Harassment, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Lauren Burkhead Theft under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Frances Lilly Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Paula Arnold Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Quartez McNeal Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Thomas Climer Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/24/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/25/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest