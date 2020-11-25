Mugshots : Madison County : 11/24/20 – 11/25/20

1/14 Andre Dowell Failure to appear

2/14 Charles Porter Failure to appear

3/14 Adams Sanders Vandalism

4/14 Andrew Sermons Violation of community corrections

5/14 Cottrell Kinney Schedule II drug violations



6/14 Harley Myrick Evading arrest, violation of community corrections

7/14 Jeffery Clark Violation of probation

8/14 Joshua Beard Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

9/14 Kamesha Wilson Harassment, vandalism

10/14 Lauren Burkhead Theft under $10,000



11/14 Frances Lilly Violation of community corrections

12/14 Paula Arnold Violation of probation, failure to appear

13/14 Quartez McNeal Failure to appear

14/14 Thomas Climer Violation of probation





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/24/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/25/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.