Old Country Store announces death of CEO Clark Shaw

JACKSON, Tenn. — The CEO of the Old Country Store, Clark Shaw, has died.

We’re both saddened and joyous to say that Clark Shaw went home to heaven peacefully this evening at 6:20 pm. Juanita… Posted by Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store says that Clark Shaw died Wednesday around 6:20 p.m.

Shaw had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since last week.

The Old Country Store says funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on the air as more details become available.