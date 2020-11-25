‘The Table’ serves delicious Thanksgiving meals to residents

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Hardin County residents were served hot and delicious meals just in time for Thanksgiving.

“The Table” in Savannah hosted a Thanksgiving feast, inviting people from West Tennessee to attend. Foods like turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans and dessert were served to those in attendance.

“ComeUnity in Jackson, we are very similar to them. If you can pay, you pay. If you can’t, you don’t have to worry about it. If you don’t have any money, you can just come eat. We will be glad to have you and that’s what we do here. We feed people and we are glad to have anyone and everybody,” said Director Helen Hamilton, for The Table.

Organizers say this is the second annual Thanksgiving dinner put together by The Table.

They also say a Christmas dinner will be hosted. Dates and times for the dinner will be announced once the day gets closer.