THP launches ‘Tennessee Challenge’ initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced the “Tennessee Challenge” initiative.

A THP news release says the traffic safety initiative will see increased traffic enforcement efforts along highways and the interstate during highly traveled days.

The release says troopers will be working 12-hour shifts on Wednesday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We encourage the public to make safe choices when traveling. Stay off your phone and don’t drive distracted, wear your seatbelt, and do not drive impaired,” said Colonel Dereck R. Stewart.

THP says it is also extending the challenge to partnering agencies in the state. To see THP’s checkpoint schedule, click here.

