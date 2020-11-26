16th annual ‘Turkey Trot’ held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 16th annual Turkey Trot lived on in Jackson on Thursday morning.

The annual 5K began like it always does, with a cue and a flood of feet hitting the pavement. But for a while, it looked like there wouldn’t be one this year.

“We knew that was a real possibility, that we wouldn’t be able to have this event. But we knew if there was any way possible, the proceeds from this race are so important to RIFA,” said Gold’s Gym General Manager Steve Roten.

Coronavirus restrictions meant organizers with Gold’s Gym and Fleet Feet had to find a way to mitigate risk and keep people safe while also trying to maintain an event that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for RIFA over the years.

So, they mandated everyone wear a mask when they’re not running.

“Anyone that came in the building here at Gold’s Gym, they’re required to wear a mask. We check their temperatures, then of course we ask all the safety questions as well,” Roten said.

The event had over 500 runners this year, which is down from last year’s mark of over 700. That includes veterans like Bailey Bell.

“I think I’ve run it every year since I was in eighth grade. I’m from Jackson, ran cross country at Trinity and then Union, so I’ve just run it every year as a tradition,” Bell said.

Bell ran just under 17 minutes. While it wasn’t his personal best, he appreciates the fact that they were even able to do the 5K.

“Being around so many folks all the time, I was worried that like anybody else you could get quarantined or the race might not happen,” Bell said. “So I was going to be really sad if the race didn’t happen.”

With a vaccine right around the corner, organizers hope next year’s Turkey Trot is a return to normal.

“Considering the circumstances with COVID and being able to keep everyone safe, I feel like they did every precaution they could possibly take,” Bell said.

“We need this to be healthy. We need this for our mental state. It’s very important. We know the coronavirus is real, and it’s been devastating to this world, and especially here in our community,” Roten said.