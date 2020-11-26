352,376 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,519 deaths, 2,178 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 352,376 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, November 26. In addition, 4,519 people have died and 2,178 are currently hospitalized. Another 312,885 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 27,777 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 375 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,806

Bedford County – 2,643

Benton County – 777

Bledsoe County – 1,148

Blount County – 5,319

Bradley County – 5,014

Campbell County – 1,515

Cannon County – 725

Carroll County – 1,668

Carter County — 2,606

Cheatham County – 1,528

Chester County – 1,005

Claiborne County – 788

Clay County – 538

Cocke County – 1,583

Coffee County – 2,715

Crockett County — 1,128

Cumberland County – 2,470

Davidson County – 41,460

Decatur County – 933

DeKalb County – 1,109

Dickson County – 2,810

Dyer County – 3,147

Fayette County – 2,177

Fentress County – 1,186

Franklin County – 2,008

Gibson County – 3,119

Giles County – 1,409

Grainger County – 947

Greene County – 2,953

Grundy County – 756

Hamblen County – 3,383

Hamilton County – 16,369

Hancock County – 155

Hardeman County — 2,229

Hardin County – 1,741

Hawkins County – 1,875

Haywood County — 1,602

Henderson County — 1,806

Henry County — 1,489

Hickman County – 1,146

Houston County – 582

Humphreys County – 681

Jackson County – 671

Jefferson County – 2,208

Johnson County – 1,405

Knox County – 18,183

Lake County – 1,163

Lauderdale County – 2,015

Lawrence County – 2,600

Lewis County — 736

Lincoln County – 1,549

Loudon County – 2,230

Macon County – 1,787

Madison County – 5,212

Marion County – 1,062

Marshall County – 1,679

Maury County –5,678

McMinn County – 2,392

McNairy County — 1,385

Meigs County – 469

Monroe County – 2,056

Montgomery County – 6,374

Moore County — 383

Morgan County — 695

Obion County — 2,583

Overton County – 1,525

Perry County – 473

Pickett County — 383

Polk County – 645

Putnam County – 5,774

Rhea County – 1,601

Roane County – 2,274

Robertson County – 3,646

Rutherford County – 17,212

Scott County – 1,022

Sequatchie County – 508

Sevier County – 4,738

Shelby County – 46,549

Smith County – 1,406

Stewart County — 580

Sullivan County — 6,249

Sumner County – 9,412

Tipton County – 3,566

Trousdale County – 1,899

Unicoi County – 824

Union County — 704

Van Buren County – 347

Warren County – 2,282

Washington County – 5,751

Wayne County – 1,870

Weakley County — 2,113

White County – 1,702

Williamson County – 10,921

Wilson County – 7,200

Out of state – 7,035

Pending – 4,602

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 413

Asian – 2,953

Black or African-American – 51,505

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 232

Other/Multiracial – 34,615

White – 201,160

Pending – 61,498

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 223,642

Hispanic or Latino – 31,331

Pending – 97,403

Gender:

Female – 184,726

Male – 164,991

Pending – 2,659

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.