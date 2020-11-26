71 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional 71 cases of COVID-19.
The health department says there are now a total of 5,560 Madison County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Those new patients range in age from 7-months-old to 86-years-old.
The health department also confirmed a 66-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman died on Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19.
There are currently 15 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,344 (60.1%)
- 38301: 1,576 (28.3%)
- 38356: 82 (1.5%)
- 38391: 60 (1.1%)
- 38366: 108 (1.9%)
- 38343: 53 (1%)
- 38313: 124 (2.2%)
- 38392: 39 (0.7%)
- 38355: 18 (0.3%)
- 38362: 62 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 9 (0.2%)
- 38308: 12 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 64 (1.2%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,438 (25.9%)
- White: 2,255 (40.5%)
- Asian: 17 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 118 (2.1%)
- Other/Multiracial: 94 (1.7%)
- Unspecified: 1,638 (29.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,093 (55.6%)
- Male: 2,422 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 45 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 4,413 (79.4%)
- Not recovered: 326 (5.9%)
- Better: 354 (6.4%)
- Unknown: 364 (6.5%)
- Deaths: 103 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 269 (4.8%)
- 11 – 20 years: 681 (12.3%)
- 21 – 30 years: 958 (17.2%)
- 31 – 40 years: 819 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 793 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 797 (14.3%)
- 61 – 70 years: 614 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 343 (6.2%)
- 80+: 233 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 53 (1%)