71 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional 71 cases of COVID-19.

The health department says there are now a total of 5,560 Madison County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those new patients range in age from 7-months-old to 86-years-old.

The health department also confirmed a 66-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman died on Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19.

There are currently 15 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,344 (60.1%)

38301: 1,576 (28.3%)

38356: 82 (1.5%)

38391: 60 (1.1%)

38366: 108 (1.9%)

38343: 53 (1%)

38313: 124 (2.2%)

38392: 39 (0.7%)

38355: 18 (0.3%)

38362: 62 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.2%)

38308: 12 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

Unknown: 64 (1.2%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,438 (25.9%)

White: 2,255 (40.5%)

Asian: 17 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 118 (2.1%)

Other/Multiracial: 94 (1.7%)

Unspecified: 1,638 (29.5%)

Gender:

Female: 3,093 (55.6%)

Male: 2,422 (43.6%)

Unknown: 45 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 4,413 (79.4%)

Not recovered: 326 (5.9%)

Better: 354 (6.4%)

Unknown: 364 (6.5%)

Deaths: 103 (1.8%)

Age: