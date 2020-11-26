‘Cookies for Cancer’ founder provides free Thanksgiving meals

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s the third year in a row for Elizabeth Everett as she continues to raise awareness for cancer.

She founded “Cookies for Cancer” for those who have lost their battle to cancer, as well as survivors and their families, giving away free homemade cookies for the American Cancer Society.

Even though Everett usually gives away cookies, Thursday she gave away free Thanksgiving meals to the community in Henderson.

“400 people called and asked for a Thanksgiving meal, and all we asked for was donations for our American Cancer Society,” Everett said.

She started preparing the food out of her home, giving away over a hundred meals.

Now she has partnered with Mark Dearth, the owner of Henderson Family Pharmacy, to host the fundraiser. He says he’s excited to help Everett host this event.

“We’re excited to have Beth here. I met her earlier in the year, and she has such a wonderful cause and I heard her story. We just want to support her and support the community and raise money for cancer awareness and the American Cancer Society,” Dearth said.

Cookies for Cancer is special to Everett in many ways.

“Both my parents. I lost my dad in May of 2018 and my mom in January of 2019. When I lost my dad, is what made me start the Cookies for Cancer,” she said.

And her story is why she wants to raise awareness for a cause that hits home for many people.

“I would go home to Missouri and do all the cooking, so I had to do something for Thanksgiving that year, but after Thanksgiving he’d be calling saying, ‘What kind of cookies are you bringing me. Make me this candy, make me that cookie.’ That’s where the name came from, for Cookies for Cancer,” Everett said.

Everett will also be taking donation and giving away free cookies on December 12.