Weather Update – 7:00 p.m. – Thursday, November 26th

It was a picture-perfect day when we finally got to see some sunshine this Thanksgiving but clouds are starting to return from the west. We’ll have clear skies kick off the evening with clouds increasing Friday ahead of the first of two cold fronts coming before the end of the month. Extremely cold air is expected to follow the second front when it moves through on Sunday!

TONIGHT

Expect a few clouds overnight after we finally got to see some sunshine today. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s with patchy fog thanks to calm winds. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are! The app travels wherever you do this holiday season!



Expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a cold front coming through during the afternoon that will create cloudier skies by the evening. There’s a slight chance (20%) for light showers on Friday when the front moves through during the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will once again warm up to the upper 50s with light winds. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast which includes extremely cold air coming next week, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

