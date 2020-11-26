Local boutique hosts ‘Sip and Shop’ event

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local boutique kicked off the holiday season with a little shopping.

Sassy Grace Boutique hosted a Sip and Shop the evening of Thanksgiving.

People shopped for everything from clothes, to candles, to wine glasses. It was all to start off their Christmas shopping.

The boutique offered sales at the shopping event and will offer more again for Black Friday.

“Small businesses have really struggled with the COVID-19 situation, and we really appreciate people that shop local,” said Sassy Grace owner Tamy Lewis.

Shoppers also enjoyed drinks and snacks while shopping.