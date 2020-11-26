Local cafe serves food to homeless on Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business in Jackson is serving the community for Thanksgiving.

Simply Love & Soul Cafe gave out hot meals to people in need. They prepared popular favorites for everyone to enjoy.

Co-owner Marco Rankin says the cafe became inspired to give back to the community for the holiday and planned for it to be a success.

“We became inspired to do this, to commit to it, and basically we based it on helping others that are less fortunate and the homeless,” Rankin said.

Organizers say many people in the community stopped by the cafe to pick up their Thanksgiving meal.