Medina diner keeps doors open for Thanksgiving

MEDINA, Tenn. — A local, family owned restaurant remained open for Thanksgiving to give families an opportunity to celebrate the holiday.

At 6 a.m., the Rhodes Family Diner in Medina opened its doors to guests.

The diner served holiday staples including turkey, dressing, sweet potato casserole, green beans, corn, cranberry, a roll and pumpkin pie.

Available for dine-in and drive-thru, the diner was open until 8 p.m. Owner Sam Rhodes says more people understandably decided to take out this year.

Rhodes says the employees volunteer to work the shift, and every year they have more signed up than needed.

“My mom started inviting people that didn’t have anywhere to go to come eat with us, and in a few years, we had as many people that weren’t related to us as we did,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes says his family is blessed and happy to share their holiday celebrations with the community.