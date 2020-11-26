RIFA serves Thanksgiving meals to needy, homeless population

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, a time for joy and giving.

Regional Inter-Faith Association is serving up Thanksgiving meals with turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, dressing and delicious desserts.

“Nobody in Jackson, the surrounding counties, that are just driving through ever have to be hungry,” said Susan MacFarlane, manager of RIFA’s soup kitchen.

Volunteers from local churches, as well as from the Jackson Police Department, were cooking and serving food to the public.

As a way to social distance, only ten people were allowed in the soup kitchen at a time. There were other changes as well.

Instead of the traditional Thanksgiving feast, where everyone sits in the dining room area to eat together, people are getting their meals to go.

“But we are going to do our best to make them feel loved and important, even though they are going to take that meal with them. We are going to pack them a big meal,” MacFarlane said.

Volunteers say the act of giving back to the community is what they love the most.

“They may not be completely homeless, but some are certainly homeless and it’s about the only home they have in many cases, so it’s a pleasure to be able to help them,” said volunteer Mackdell Long.

“My wife and I decided to spend Thanksgiving here at RIFA. She was the one that suggested that, and I am glad that we are,” said volunteer Bruce Little.

Members with RIFA say this Thanksgiving feast is held annually to ensure the homeless and needy population has a hot and delicious meal to enjoy.