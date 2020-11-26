Stores prepare for Black Friday, implement safety precautions

JACKSON, Tenn. — As Thanksgiving ends, another holiday is about to get underway.

Many stores will open early on Friday with major deals. However, with the pandemic, Black Friday could look different this year.

After Thanksgiving, Black Friday begins and empty parking lots will fill up over the holiday early in the morning.

Even during the pandemic, many stores will still have sales, but this year, they will be adding COVID-19 safety precautions.

A few stores are providing alternatives to in-store shopping, including curbside pickup and online shopping.

Kohl’s opens at 5 a.m. and will remain open until midnight. The store provides contactless drive-up and in-store pickup. Kohl’s also has contactless payment available.

Best Buy opens at 5 a.m. and will remain open until 10 p.m. The store provides in-store shopping and curbside pickup. Best Buy is also limiting store traffic with a check-in employee in an orange vest at the front.

Target opens at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 11 p.m. The store also offers drive-up pickup and in-store pickup.

Academy Sports and Outdoors opens at 5 a.m. and will remain open until 11 p.m. The store limits the number of customers allowed in the store and will post distance markers on the sidewalk outside.

Walmart opens at 5 a.m. and will remain open until 11 p.m. The store also offers curbside pickup.

Old Hickory Mall’s COVID-19 guidelines prohibits groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area. The mall also has guidelines of occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, and has fitting rooms closed.

JCPenney, Macy’s and Belk are each offering curbside pickup on Black Friday.

All stores will require a mask and implement many safety techniques. The stores will provide protective barriers, hand sanitizing stations, and increased cleanliness sterilization.

As a reminder, government and health officials advise shoppers to social distance and stay away from large gatherings.