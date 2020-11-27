356,716 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,526 deaths, 2,144 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 356,716 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, November 27. In addition, 4,526 people have died and 2,144 are currently hospitalized. Another 318,523 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 28,050 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 376 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,833

Bedford County – 2,701

Benton County – 787

Bledsoe County – 1,159

Blount County – 5,406

Bradley County – 5,084

Campbell County – 1,527

Cannon County – 729

Carroll County – 1,692

Carter County — 2,660

Cheatham County – 1,553

Chester County – 1,011

Claiborne County – 802

Clay County – 540

Cocke County – 1,595

Coffee County – 2,776

Crockett County — 1,133

Cumberland County – 2,485

Davidson County – 42,057

Decatur County – 937

DeKalb County – 1,113

Dickson County – 2,848

Dyer County – 3,160

Fayette County – 2,191

Fentress County – 1,189

Franklin County – 2,044

Gibson County – 3,150

Giles County – 1,439

Grainger County – 954

Greene County – 3,006

Grundy County – 769

Hamblen County – 3,408

Hamilton County – 16,555

Hancock County – 156

Hardeman County — 2,232

Hardin County – 1,748

Hawkins County – 1,898

Haywood County — 1,608

Henderson County — 1,815

Henry County — 1,493

Hickman County – 1,162

Houston County – 586

Humphreys County – 694

Jackson County – 675

Jefferson County – 2,227

Johnson County – 1,413

Knox County – 18,467

Lake County – 1,165

Lauderdale County – 2,025

Lawrence County – 2,639

Lewis County — 747

Lincoln County – 1,579

Loudon County – 2,245

Macon County – 1,792

Madison County – 5,275

Marion County – 1,077

Marshall County – 1,715

Maury County – 5,783

McMinn County – 2,445

McNairy County — 1,387

Meigs County – 483

Monroe County – 2,074

Montgomery County – 6,496

Moore County — 389

Morgan County — 709

Obion County — 2,604

Overton County – 1,529

Perry County – 477

Pickett County — 384

Polk County – 650

Putnam County – 5,782

Rhea County – 1,629

Roane County – 2,309

Robertson County – 3,710

Rutherford County – 17,439

Scott County – 1,050

Sequatchie County – 521

Sevier County – 4,768

Shelby County – 47,088

Smith County – 1,409

Stewart County — 584

Sullivan County — 6,300

Sumner County – 9,573

Tipton County – 3,577

Trousdale County – 1,902

Unicoi County – 836

Union County — 706

Van Buren County – 348

Warren County – 2,294

Washington County – 5,844

Wayne County – 1,891

Weakley County — 2,126

White County – 1,709

Williamson County – 11,167

Wilson County – 7,316

Out of state – 7,210

Pending – 4,492

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 415

Asian – 2,994

Black or African-American – 51,896

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 234

Other/Multiracial – 34,823

White – 203,294

Pending – 63,060

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 224,947

Hispanic or Latino – 31,467

Pending – 100,302

Gender:

Female – 186,977

Male – 167,046

Pending – 2,693

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.