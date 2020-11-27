36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 5,596 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional 36 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 5,596.
Those new patients range in age from 2-weeks-old to 77-years-old.
There are currently 13 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,366 (60.2%)
- 38301: 1,588 (28.4%)
- 38356: 83 (1.5%)
- 38391: 60 (1.1%)
- 38366: 108 (1.9%)
- 38343: 53 (0.9%)
- 38313: 124 (2.2%)
- 38392: 39 (0.7%)
- 38355: 18 (0.3%)
- 38362: 62 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 9 (0.2%)
- 38308: 12 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 65 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,445 (25.8%)
- White: 2,269 (40.6%)
- Asian: 17 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 118 (2.1%)
- Other/Multiracial: 94 (1.7%)
- Unspecified: 1,653 (29.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,112 (55.6%)
- Male: 2,438 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 46 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 4,423 (79%)
- Not recovered: 325 (5.8%)
- Better: 348 (6.2%)
- Unknown: 397 (7.1%)
- Deaths: 103 (1.9%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 271 (4.8%)
- 11 – 20 years: 689 (12.3%)
- 21 – 30 years: 962 (17.2%)
- 31 – 40 years: 824 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 796 (14.2%)
- 51 – 60 years: 801 (14.3%)
- 61 – 70 years: 618 (11.1%)
- 71 – 80 years: 345 (6.2%)
- 80+: 234 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 56 (1%)