36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 5,596 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional 36 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 5,596.

Those new patients range in age from 2-weeks-old to 77-years-old.

There are currently 13 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,366 (60.2%)

38301: 1,588 (28.4%)

38356: 83 (1.5%)

38391: 60 (1.1%)

38366: 108 (1.9%)

38343: 53 (0.9%)

38313: 124 (2.2%)

38392: 39 (0.7%)

38355: 18 (0.3%)

38362: 62 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.2%)

38308: 12 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

Unknown: 65 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,445 (25.8%)

White: 2,269 (40.6%)

Asian: 17 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 118 (2.1%)

Other/Multiracial: 94 (1.7%)

Unspecified: 1,653 (29.5%)

Gender:

Female: 3,112 (55.6%)

Male: 2,438 (43.6%)

Unknown: 46 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 4,423 (79%)

Not recovered: 325 (5.8%)

Better: 348 (6.2%)

Unknown: 397 (7.1%)

Deaths: 103 (1.9%)

Age: