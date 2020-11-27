Jackson-Madison Co. Schools moving to hybrid learning Dec. 7

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System announced Friday that students in the district will switch from full in-person learning to a hybrid model on Dec. 7.

The announcement comes after increasing cases of COVID-19 across Madison County, and concerns about the potential increase in cases over the next several weeks.

In a news release, Superintendent Dr. Marlon King says in-person learning will continue the week of Nov. 30 to allow families of students in school to plan for the hybrid learning model.

The hybrid model will still allow time during the week for students to receive instruction in person, according to the release.

The hybrid model will operate in the same format as students and families used earlier in the school year, with modifications for high school students to properly distance, the release says.