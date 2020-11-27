Local veteran receives proclamation for his 90th birthday

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a virtual celebration like no other as Jackson native James Deberry Sr. celebrated his 90th birthday via Zoom on Friday with family, friends and city officials.

Deberry is well known in the community as a civil rights activist and veteran who served in the U.S. Army for 21 years.

On Friday, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger honored him with a proclamation for a day of recognition set for November 30, as James Deberry Sr. day.

Deberry says while he has lived a long life, he’s proud to be recognized by the City of Jackson.

“It just makes me feel like I’m 16 and it makes me proud, very proud” said Deberry.

Deberry says the secret to living a long life is being healthy and taking care of his community.

“Taking care of your community — economically, politically and socially,” said Deberry.

He also says he felt plenty of joy being surrounded by his family and he will continue to feel young for many years to come.