Shoppers seek Black Friday deals at Jackson’s Columns

JACKSON, Tenn. — Black Friday sales are in full swing, and customers are filling the stores in The Columns hoping to get a great deal.

Thanksgiving has come to an end, and several people we spoke with say they were hoping to save a little extra money on their Christmas shopping.

“I had a baby in March, and it’s his first Christmas, and so I am out getting stocking stuffers and just new items,” said shopper Jordan Gardner.

While some shoppers got up early to take advantage of the deals, others say it’s about getting in the holiday spirit.

“I am shopping for my friends at home, like my close friends and some of my family members for Christmas,” shopper Bailey Morris said.

“Also for my husband and something to mail out to family members we won’t be able to see this year,” Gardner said.

Shoppers say they saved hundreds of dollars.

“I did find some great deals on makeup at Ulta and some socks,” Gardner said. “I just came out of Kohl’s, saved me $100 while I was in there.”

But they say the shopping isn’t over. They plan to continue to visit other stores to snag more great deals.

“I plan to run over to J.C. Penney and Belks, and I also saw there is a great sale at Bed, Bath and Beyond, and I think that is where I am headed to next,” Gardner added.

“Target, Kirkland’s and maybe Dick’s,” said Morris.

Shopping will continue through the weekend with Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday next week.