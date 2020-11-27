Turning Colder Soon

Weather Update – 6:00 a.m. – Friday, November 27th

It was a picture-perfect day when we finally got to see some sunshine this Thanksgiving but clouds are starting to return from the west. We’ll have clear skies kick off the evening with clouds increasing Friday ahead of the first of two cold fronts coming before the end of the month. Extremely cold air is expected to follow the second front when it moves through on Sunday!

TODAY

Winds turning from the northwest by the afternoon along with an increasing of cloudiness. A quick shower can’t be ruled out by mid afternoon but most will be dry under a cloudy sky.

Patchy fog this morning. Temperatures will once again warm up to the upper 50s with light winds. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast which includes extremely cold air coming next week, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

