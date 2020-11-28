363,466 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,541 deaths, 2,233 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 363,466 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, November 28. In addition, 4,541 people have died and 2,233 are currently hospitalized. Another 323,376 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 28,955 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 378 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,946

Bedford County – 2,756

Benton County – 813

Bledsoe County – 1,174

Blount County – 5,491

Bradley County – 5,197

Campbell County – 1,542

Cannon County – 766

Carroll County – 1,747

Carter County — 2,724

Cheatham County – 1,586

Chester County – 1,025

Claiborne County – 836

Clay County – 553

Cocke County – 1,606

Coffee County – 2,818

Crockett County — 1,155

Cumberland County – 2,572

Davidson County – 42,703

Decatur County – 955

DeKalb County – 1,158

Dickson County – 2,891

Dyer County – 3,207

Fayette County – 2,253

Fentress County – 1,219

Franklin County – 2,086

Gibson County – 3,233

Giles County – 1,469

Grainger County – 1,012

Greene County – 3,082

Grundy County – 777

Hamblen County – 3,455

Hamilton County – 16,701

Hancock County – 167

Hardeman County — 2,247

Hardin County – 1,781

Hawkins County – 1,949

Haywood County — 1,629

Henderson County — 1,851

Henry County — 1,536

Hickman County – 1,182

Houston County – 587

Humphreys County – 709

Jackson County – 684

Jefferson County – 2,269

Johnson County – 1,416

Knox County – 18,764

Lake County – 1,176

Lauderdale County – 2,050

Lawrence County – 2,700

Lewis County — 763

Lincoln County – 1,612

Loudon County – 2,280

Macon County – 1,840

Madison County – 5,349

Marion County – 1,098

Marshall County – 1,744

Maury County – 5,842

McMinn County – 2,523

McNairy County — 1,402

Meigs County – 489

Monroe County – 2,127

Montgomery County – 6,586

Moore County — 396

Morgan County — 730

Obion County — 2,659

Overton County – 1,543

Perry County – 483

Pickett County — 390

Polk County – 665

Putnam County – 5,913

Rhea County – 1,697

Roane County – 2,352

Robertson County – 3,774

Rutherford County – 17,749

Scott County – 1,072

Sequatchie County – 528

Sevier County – 4,848

Shelby County – 47,682

Smith County – 1,438

Stewart County — 594

Sullivan County — 6,439

Sumner County – 9,744

Tipton County – 3,659

Trousdale County – 1,905

Unicoi County –858

Union County — 719

Van Buren County – 367

Warren County – 2,400

Washington County – 6,000

Wayne County – 1,920

Weakley County — 2,169

White County – 1,769

Williamson County – 11,400

Wilson County – 7,481

Out of state – 7,581

Pending – 4,682

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 424

Asian – 3,042

Black or African-American – 52,492

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 238

Other/Multiracial – 35,404

White – 207,025

Pending – 68,841

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 228,183

Hispanic or Latino – 31,690

Pending – 103,593

Gender:

Female – 190,634

Male – 170,103

Pending – 2,729

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.