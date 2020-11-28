54 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 5,650 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional 54 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 5,650.

Those new patients range in age from 12-years-old to 85-years-old.

There are currently 15 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,397 (60.1%)

38301: 1,606 (28.4%)

38356: 85 (1.5%)

38391: 60 (1.1%)

38366: 108 (1.9%)

38343: 53 (0.9%)

38313: 126 (2.2%)

38392: 40 (0.7%)

38355: 18 (0.3%)

38362: 62 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.2%)

38308: 12 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

Unknown: 65 (1.2%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,450 (25.7%)

White: 2,280 (40.3%)

Asian: 17 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 118 (2.1%)

Other/Multiracial: 96 (1.7%)

Unspecified: 1,689 (29.9%)

Gender:

Female: 3,146 (55.7%)

Male: 2,459 (43.5%)

Unknown: 45 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 4,432 (78.4%)

Not recovered: 326 (5.8%)

Better: 351 (6.2%)

Unknown: 438 (7.8%)

Deaths: 103 (1.8%)

Age: