54 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 5,650 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional 54 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 5,650.
Those new patients range in age from 12-years-old to 85-years-old.
There are currently 15 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,397 (60.1%)
- 38301: 1,606 (28.4%)
- 38356: 85 (1.5%)
- 38391: 60 (1.1%)
- 38366: 108 (1.9%)
- 38343: 53 (0.9%)
- 38313: 126 (2.2%)
- 38392: 40 (0.7%)
- 38355: 18 (0.3%)
- 38362: 62 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 9 (0.2%)
- 38308: 12 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 65 (1.2%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,450 (25.7%)
- White: 2,280 (40.3%)
- Asian: 17 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 118 (2.1%)
- Other/Multiracial: 96 (1.7%)
- Unspecified: 1,689 (29.9%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,146 (55.7%)
- Male: 2,459 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 45 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 4,432 (78.4%)
- Not recovered: 326 (5.8%)
- Better: 351 (6.2%)
- Unknown: 438 (7.8%)
- Deaths: 103 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 272 (4.8%)
- 11 – 20 years: 697 (12.4%)
- 21 – 30 years: 968 (17.1%)
- 31 – 40 years: 832 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 804 (14.2%)
- 51 – 60 years: 809 (14.3%)
- 61 – 70 years: 627 (11.1%)
- 71 – 80 years: 351 (6.2%)
- 80+: 235 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 55 (1%)