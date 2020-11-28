JMCSS returns to hybrid learning

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. – For students in the Jackson-Madison County School System, being able to learn has been hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Marlon King announced schools will return to hybrid learning on December 7.

This comes after the school system gave students the “in-person” option but with the continuous spread of COVID-19 cases JMCSS Chief of Staff, Greg Hammond, says it is the safest option for students.

“Although we have done the in-person learning throughout the year, Dr. King just felt that the hybrid model would be more of a safer option for the students,” said Hammond.

Parents responded to the announcement and they say they feel like it will help reduce the cases of COVID-19. They say it will work with their children.

“For the safety of the children with this pandemic going on, I think it’s safe” said a local resident.

“My daughter personally likes to do traditional learning because she learns better that way but whatever is best to stop the spread of coronavirus, I think that’s best” said Shenet Cole, a parent of a student.

Hammond also say parents and teachers are familiar with hybrid learning and it will make it easier to continue the school year.

“Parents are already used to the hybrid model. We were in the hybrid model for several weeks to start the year out so it will be familiar to parents and the teachers,” said Hammond.