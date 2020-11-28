Local church makes the holidays a little brighter

Henderson, Tenn. — Henderson Church of God hosted its second toy and food drive at Chester County High school Saturday.

The church has received requests from 175 needy families in West Tennessee.

Assistant pastor, Sheila Taylor, says she knows what it feels like to wake up on Christmas morning to no presents under the tree.

“Just to put that smile on that child’s face, whether I can be there or not, I know when they open up that gift, and they see that they’ve got a baby doll or they’ve got a basketball, they’ve got something special. Then that lets them know how special they are,” said Taylor.

You have until December 19th to donate.

Drop off location:

Henderson Church of God

931 US HWY 45 N

Henderson, TN 38340

Contact:

Emily Delaney

731-879-2370

Rev. Sheila Taylor

731-608-1764