Locals shopped small for Small Business Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. –The day after Black Friday is the day many small business owners look forward to all year long. That day is Small Business Saturday.

“Small Business Saturday is still relatively new in some people’s minds. Everybody knows Black Friday and everybody goes to the big box stores. And you just plan that they are there at four in the morning, and people are lined up outside places,” said Marilyn Jackson’s Gifts owner, Marilyn Jackson.

Jackson says, starting out on Saturday, business was slow. She says she actually had a bigger turn out on Black Friday.

“I think it’s so important to shop locally to support small businesses, who are going to hire people right here, and put people back to work in our community,” said Jackson.

Here at Hattie’s in Jackson, business has been booming. The owner says just before opening there was a line wrapped around the entire store.

“Small Business Saturday has been fabulous. We had a line at the door, it started to form about 9:40 a.m. We had some specials that we offered for our customers that included a doorbuster; which everybody loved, so everybody was ready to get those,” said Hatties owner, Marcy Simpson.

Simpson says for her store, this weekend is the most profitable day of the year.

“People are getting out this year, especially supporting small businesses, which is fabulous and yeah it’s been a great weekend,” said Simpson.

Owner of Hope Restaurant and Thrift Store, Marcie Hendrick, says for her, shopping local means saving lives.

“I want to see these women’s lives changed and every cent that you put here goes to help somebody. It has a cause. It has a reason. We’re a 501 (c)(3) so we’re not about making money, but we are about helping women caught in distress and depression,” said Hendricks.

Now more than ever it’s important to shop small because of the pandemic. And today was the perfect opportunity.